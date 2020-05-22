Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.
The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.
Crime

Tweed man faces sex assault charges

Jodie Callcott
22nd May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWEED man who allegedly raped and assaulted a woman will have his charges finalised this month.

The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.

<< Alleged Northern Rivers child sex offender to face trial >>

He faces three charges, including having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation - recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, domestic violence related.

His case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to determine the outcome of a case conference.

<< Retired farmer charged with child sex offences granted bail >>

The man will appear in the same court on May 26 for charge certification.

More Stories

rape allegations sex assault charges twdcourt twdcrime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Why every little bit counts during tough times

        premium_icon OPINION: Why every little bit counts during tough times

        Opinion Journalist Laura Blackmore explains how small acts can create bigger changes.

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge economy

        Premier between rock and hard place on border closure

        premium_icon Premier between rock and hard place on border closure

        Opinion One wrong move could spell doom for the Queensland economy

        School shows love for their dedicated volunteers

        premium_icon School shows love for their dedicated volunteers

        News The school would like to take the time to thank one of their volunteers and their P...