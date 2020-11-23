Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australia's Court System
Crime

Twerking teen arrested for Maccas disturbance

Sam Turner
23rd Nov 2020 9:11 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A young Dalby woman will face court after she allegedly twerked so much at McDonald's the police were called.

Dalby police senior constable Brad Davidson said police were called to the fast food establishment about 12.30am on November 20 in relation to a disturbance.

Police will allege the 18-year-old was repeatedly twerking, performing handstands, and stumbling around McDonald's.

"She was asked to leave by staff numerous times and she refused," he said.

"She's then continued to (allegedly) twerk, and then grabbed a mop and began mopping the floor."

The young woman allegedly jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk, right as police entered the premises.

Senior constable Davidson said the 18-year-old then allegedly tried to lock herself in the public restroom, before she was arrested.

The 18-year-old was charged with public nuisance and obstructing police, and will face Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15.

More Stories

dalby magistrates court dalby police editors picks mcdonalds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate

        Motorist dies in New England Highway crash

        Premium Content Motorist dies in New England Highway crash

        News Paramedics were unable to save a motorist who had crashed into a tree, off the New...

        Three assisting police after man shot on Burnett property

        Premium Content Three assisting police after man shot on Burnett property

        Crime Three people are assisting police after a man was shot in the South Burnett...