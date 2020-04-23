Menu
TikTok: Twist in creepy 'intruder' video

by Hannah Paine
23rd Apr 2020 8:01 AM

 

 

A TikTok star accused of faking footage of a home "intruder" has defended himself, claiming it's not the first time something "strange" has happened in his house.

Earlier this week a video by TikTok user Reubix_Cube went viral after viewers noticed a sinister shape appearing and then disappearing on a set of stairs behind him.

In the video Reubix_Cube, who also goes by the name Reu, dances to Doja Cat's Say So while he says he was home alone.

 

A TikTok user posted this video of himself dancing which quickly went viral. Picture: TikTok / @reubix_cube
Commenters were quick to point out the "creepy" dark shadow behind him, claiming that it could be anything from an "intruder" to just someone "poking their head to look at you".

However, others were more sceptical and accused Reu of faking the video to go viral, claiming the fact his caption stated him being "home alone" was "suspicious".

But now Reu has hit back at the naysayers, sharing another video which he says shows a sinister being inside his house.

Reu said that in around 2012-2013 he had renovations done on his house and decided to shoot a video of the finished product to show his grandparents.

 

In the background a sinister shape suddenly appears. Picture: TikTok / @reubix_cube.
"I recorded and sent it, but nothing really became of it. But in 2015 I was going through some old files in my computer and I came across the video," he said.

@reubix_cube

big update 😬

♬ original sound - reubix_cube

"I noticed there was something strange about it so I took it and I uploaded it to Youtube to show my friends, and I think one of my friends posted it on Reddit or something. but it didn't get any attention."

In the video Reu films one room and a figure of what looks like a person, can be seen standing underneath the curtains.

The terrifying figure Reu claims he filmed in 2012-2013. Picture: TikTok/@reubix_cube
But when the camera quickly pans back to the same spot, the figure is nowhere to be seen.

In the comments, people were split over whether the footage was genuine or if it if was staged.

"That's a full on person," one commented, while another person scoffed: "Pfft I almost believed all this until I saw this video."

Meanwhile Reu has reassured his followers he is "alive and safe" but feels "stomach sick" at the thought there's something in his house.

Originally published as Twist in creepy 'intruder' video

