Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Two arrested, shops closed amid Noosa COVID scare

by Chris Clarke
10th Aug 2020 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two young women from NSW have been arrested at a Noosa shopping centre and will be tested for coronavirus after arriving in Queensland before the state border was closed.

It is believed some shops have been closed as a result.

Witnesses reported seeing two females being transported by police from the shopping centre into a police vehicle with masks on.

"Two young girls got stopped outside the shop and told to sit on the floor, police gave them masks and shut all the doors of the shops, we're all locked in," one woman said.

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Possible storms to hit the South Burnett after cold mornings

        Premium Content Possible storms to hit the South Burnett after cold mornings

        Weather Cold mornings and potential thunderstorms are all on the forecast for the South Burnett.

        FIRST LOOK: Kingaroy’s new bakery fresh out of the oven

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Kingaroy’s new bakery fresh out of the oven

        Business KINGAROY’S newest business is set to be a real breadwinner.

        Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 in Queensland

        Sir Joh’s estate labelled protected by government

        Premium Content Sir Joh’s estate labelled protected by government

        Politics The auction of Sir Joh's east has hit a curveball