South Burnett police busted two young men travelling nearly 50km/h over the speed limit. File Photo.
Crime

Two Burnett drivers busted nearly 50km over speed limit

Holly Cormack
19th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
Murgon police busted two young men for high range speeding after both drivers were caught travelling nearly 50km/h over the speed limit.

At 7.50am on March 7, Murgon police intercepted a vehicle while patrolling the Bunya Highway in Moondooner.

The driver, a 26-year-old Carrara man, was travelling at 146km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was issued with a traffic infringement notice.

At 4.26am on March 11, police intercepted a 25-year-old driver also travelling along the Bunya Highway in Moondooner.

The Kawungan man was travelling at 148km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was issued with a traffic infringement notice.

high range speeding south burnett crime 2021 south burnett police
South Burnett

