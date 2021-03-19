Two Burnett drivers busted nearly 50km over speed limit

South Burnett police busted two young men travelling nearly 50km/h over the speed limit. File Photo.

Murgon police busted two young men for high range speeding after both drivers were caught travelling nearly 50km/h over the speed limit.

At 7.50am on March 7, Murgon police intercepted a vehicle while patrolling the Bunya Highway in Moondooner.

The driver, a 26-year-old Carrara man, was travelling at 146km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was issued with a traffic infringement notice.

At 4.26am on March 11, police intercepted a 25-year-old driver also travelling along the Bunya Highway in Moondooner.

The Kawungan man was travelling at 148km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was issued with a traffic infringement notice.