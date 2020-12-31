Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young girl is in a serious condition on the Gold Coast and a boy is fighting for life in Townsville after two separate near-drownings.
A young girl is in a serious condition on the Gold Coast and a boy is fighting for life in Townsville after two separate near-drownings.
News

Two children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning

by Shiloh Payne, Sam Flanagan
31st Dec 2020 1:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A girl has been rushed to hospital after a near-drowning on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics were called to Laycock Street in Surfers Paradise just before 10.30am after the primary school-aged girl nearly drowned in a pool.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Saunders Beach, Townsville, after a young child was pulled from the water.

A spokeswoman for the QAS said they were called to a private address around 11.30am after a young boy was pulled from a body of water.

He has since been taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

Originally published as Two children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: Man to face court after shoplifting at Murgon store

        Premium Content BUSTED: Man to face court after shoplifting at Murgon store

        Crime A Murgon man will front court after allegedly sneaking food items from a local business.

        LIST: Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the South Burnett

        Premium Content LIST: Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the South Burnett

        Whats On Countdown to 2021 and end the year with a bang at these New Year's festivities in...

        CRIME WRAP: Alleged drug drive, fake number plates

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Alleged drug drive, fake number plates

        Crime Despite constant warnings, 10 people will kick off the new year in court following...

        Burnett police attacked in two scary incidents on same day

        Premium Content Burnett police attacked in two scary incidents on same day

        News Burnett police officers have been assaulted then had objects thrown at their...