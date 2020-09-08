Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Two cops charged with possession of dangerous drugs

by Shiloh Payne
8th Sep 2020 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two police officers have been suspended from duty and charged with the possession of dangerous drugs.

The pair were subject to an investigation in relation to Operation Sierra Edgehill, which began in March by the Ethical Standards Command into the alleged trafficking of dangerous drugs.

A 28-year-old senior constable from the South East Region was issued a notice to appear in court for supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing suspected property.

A senior constable from the Central Region, aged 29, was charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

The two men will appear in Southport Magistrates court on October 26.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        Premium Content Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight – a woman in her late 20s who tested positive in hotel quarantine, having recently returned from overseas.

        Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Premium Content Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Pets & Animals Snakes pulled from roofs, beds, pools, in catchers’ ‘mental’ week

        OPINION: Where are the jobs for young Queenslanders?

        Premium Content OPINION: Where are the jobs for young Queenslanders?

        Politics Economic safety has been slipping out of young hands for a long time

        Burnett hoon overtakes trucks at 103km/h in 60 zone

        Premium Content Burnett hoon overtakes trucks at 103km/h in 60 zone

        Crime A driver has crossed an unbroken line to over take two trucks on a dangerous...