Two crashes occur near Kingaroy in less than 30 minutes

Emergency services have responded to two separate crashes in the South Burnett that occured within minutes of one-another, with two people hospitalised. Picture: Heidi Petith

Emergency services have responded to two separate crashes in a matter of minutes near Kingaroy.

Ambulance crews first responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Youngman and Haly streets at 1.15pm.

Two patients were transported to Kingaroy Hospital in stable conditions.

Then at 1.34pm, emergency crews called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Kingaroy-Cooyar Rd, Brooklands.

Ambulance crews arrived to find a vehicle towing a horse float had jackknifed.

Two patients, believed to be an adult and a child, have been assessed and now injuries were reported.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed crews were on scene, and there were reports the road was blocked, but was unable to confirm if this was the case.

