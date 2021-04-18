Double murder charge: Two men killed in alleged shooting

UPDATE: 8.30AM: A young man has been charged with two counts of murder among several other offences after two men were allegedly shot dead at Caboolture.

Police were called to a set of units on Lower King Street about 5.15pm on Saturday and located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two men, aged 23 and 37, were pronounced dead and a crime scene was established.

Witnesses told police a man was allegedly seen leaving the area in a Toyota Yaris.

Forensic officers on scene after two men were allegedly killed in Caboolture on Saturday night. Picture: David Clark

Police attended a service station on Beenleigh Redland Bay Road at Cornubia shortly after where a 24-year-old man was arrested.

A Toyota Yaris located at the service station was seized for forensic examination.

The 24-year-old Caboolture man was charged with two counts of murder, possess shortened firearm, unlawful possession of weapons category A, B or M and authority required to possess explosives.

He will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on Monday, April 19.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 8.15PM:

Police have arrested a man believed to be the suspect in an alleged double fatal shooting at Caboolture on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the men, believed to be in their 30s, were fatally shot dead.

Emergency services responded to a Lower King Street unit about 5.15pm where a crime scene has been established.

The spokesman said one man was assisting police.

He said the two men who were allegedly shot were taken to hospital but died from their wounds.

An official statement from police is due to come out later this evening.

The man assisting police had allegedly fled the scene sparking a manhunt.

INITIAL:

Police are searching for an armed man after two people were reportedly shot in Caboolture.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called a block of townhouses on Lower King Street about 5.15pm.

A crime scene has been established where the two men were shot.

Police are searching for an armed man after two people were shot at a home in Caboolture. Picture: Moreton Alert

He said the men had been rushed to hospital in critical conditions but would not confirm reports one of the men had died from his injuries.

Residents are urged to avoid the area and call triple-0 with any information.

More to come.