BREAKING: Two dead after train derails

Two people have died and several others are injured after a Sydney to Melbourne train carrying passengers derailed in Victoria, leaving some commuters trapped.

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) said the diesel locomotive and five carriages derailed near Wallan station, 45 kilometres north of Melbourne, on the North East line about 8pm on Thursday.

Emergency services are on the scene and the rail lines between Melbourne and Sydney have been closed.

"Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured. Further information will be provided as soon as it is available," Victoria Police said in a statement.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene. Picture: Picture: Twitter/@Rickard_Scott

At least three helicopters have been deployed to a scene the CFA described as "very chaotic".

All passengers who were able to walk from the train have been taken to the Wallan McDonald's and BP Truckstore area, which being used as a triage centre.

By 9pm on Thursday, CFA said the rescue had been completed.

Photos posted on Twitter showed passengers standing next to the crumpled train with their luggage.

The train was carrying 160 passengers. Picture: Twitter/Dr Scott Rickard

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed 160 passengers were on-board the train and some had been injured.

Ambulance Victoria said one person had been airlifted to Melbourne, while four others were taken to hospital in a stable condition. Others had minor injuries, it said.

One passenger described the chaos as the train "suddenly slid into a fast stop".

Passengers could be seen standing with their luggage. Picture: Richard Sherman

"Carriage at an angle stuff flying everywhere. Tray tables went flying," Dr Scott Rickard said on Twitter.

"Stuff flew everywhere. Carriages crumpled at edges. We walked out. Most people able to walk out.

"We're in a bit of shock, but OK. Drinking cuppas now.

"Fortunately only a few people injured in our carriage," she added.

It is believed the two deceased were travelling in the drivers' carriage.

'DECADES LONG NEGLECT'

Last week, the V/Line Seymour Line warned of long delays due to several faults at Wallan, including "an ongoing rail equipment fault" and "track fault". Alerts from as far back as February 12 showed there was an issue.

Melbourne City councillor Rohan Leppert said it was the second derailment on the Albury line in three weeks.

"The decades long neglect of this regional rail route is criminal," he said.

- With wires

The CFA said five carriages derailed. Picture: Twitter/Dr Scott Rickard

One passenger said tray tables went flying when the train “suddenly slid into a fast stop”. Picture: Twitter/@Jade & David for a Better Australia.