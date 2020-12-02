Two dead in suspicious house fire

Arson chemists and the explosives squad are investigating a suspicious blaze at a townhouse that killed two people.

Arson and explosives squad detectives have been called in after a double-fatal house fire at Point Cook.

Police have revealed two people died in what is now believed to be a suspicious blaze.

The victims were found inside a property on Totem Way.

"Police are yet to establish if there is anyone else inside the property and arson chemists will continue examining the scene for some time," a police statement said.

A hero who tried to save his neighbours from their burning home says he feels "sick to the stomach" knowing he couldn't do more.

The man, who gave his name as Jemil, lives next door to the burnt-out property and awoke about 3am to fire alarms going off.

He, his partner and their five-month-old baby rushed outside before realising there were people trapped next door.

A man has died in a Point Cook house fire overnight. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling.

Jemil and other residents heroically tried to smash their way into the two storey home after seeing a woman at an upstairs window.

"I saw the lady and she was frantically gasping for air," he said.

"We tried everything. We didn't know what else to do. We couldn't run into the house.

"One of the neighbours came by with an axe and just threw it through the window...

"She was looking at all of us, and we just threw an axe through the window and broke it, hoping that she would climb out and one of us would catch her."

But tragically, when the axe did break through the glass the woman "went silent".

"I don't think she made it," Jemil said of the woman.

"It's kind of horrifying, gruesome and I just feel sick to the stomach knowing there was someone in that house. It's pretty terrifying." `

Lockie Allen and his father live at a townhouse behind the engulfed home.

He said he could see the flames coming from the back on the property.

"My partner looked out the window... eventually my dad woke up and went to the back room and there was flames," he said.

"We ran out the front... to see what was happening."

He said it was tragic to hear one person was confirmed to have died .

"It's exactly what you don't want. I feel for those families involved," he said.

"We're right behind so that could have been us... you don't want to imagine it was us, you don't want it to be (anyone)."

Emergency services were called to the Totem Way property at 3.40am on Wednesday after reports a house was on fire and had spread to nearby homes.

Fire crews and police arrived to find the townhouse fully alight and quickly worked to evacuate nearby residents.

The townhouse was destroyed in the blaze. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

It is understood crews were initially unable to enter the townhouse to search for occupants due to damage caused by the flames.

A man was later found dead in the property. He is yet to be identified.

Victoria Police Senior Constable Alistair Parsons said the cause of the fire was not yet determined, with an arson chemist expected to attend the scene on Wednesday morning.

A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said the blaze took one hour to bring under control.

"FRV crews will remain on scene to ensure full extinguishment," the spokesperson said.

The townhouse was destroyed and two neighbouring properties damaged in the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Fierce flames stopped fire crews from searching the property for occupants. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

