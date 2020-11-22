Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men had to be rescued from a life raft around 4am this morning after their fishing boat sank off Gladstone last night.
Two men had to be rescued from a life raft around 4am this morning after their fishing boat sank off Gladstone last night.
News

Two fishermen rescued in waters off Gladstone

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
22nd Nov 2020 9:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men were rescued in seas off Gladstone early this morning after their fishing boat sank around 4am.

The pair activated their safety beacon from a life raft and were picked up by the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter shortly after.

Rescue Aircrew Officer Chris Jowsey said the fishermen were well equipped to make themselves noticeable in the challenging conditions.

"They had flares and a beacon, which enabled his crew to fly straight to them, using a signal homer in the aircraft and night vision equipment," Mr Jowsey said.

The crew lowered a radio device down to the raft, to enable the men to maintain communications with rescuers, as it's believed their mobile phone had stopped working.

The pilot flew in a circle pattern, holding the position of the life raft, while Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue travelled to the scene, to safely collect the men.

Other search and rescue aircraft were also on scene.

It's believed the fishermen were well and in good spirits.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue gladstone water rescue water rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education Data from early university offers has shown a major shift in the most popular undergraduate courses on offer, with one study area seeing a large decline.

        Motorist dies in New England Highway crash

        Premium Content Motorist dies in New England Highway crash

        News Paramedics were unable to save a motorist who had crashed into a tree, off the New...

        Three assisting police after man shot on Burnett property

        Premium Content Three assisting police after man shot on Burnett property

        Crime Three people are assisting police after a man was shot in the South Burnett...

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort