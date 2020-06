Two male patients were transported to Murgon hospital after a trucked rolled over in Goomeri last night. (Picture: File)

EMERGENCY crews attended a truck rollover on the Bunya Highway at 8:40pm last night.

Two male patients were both transported in a stable condition to Murgon Hospital.

One male in his 40s was transported for precautionary reasons and the second male in his 30s suffered a laceration to the head.