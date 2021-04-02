Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
News

Two hospitalised after ute fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Apr 2021 1:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been taken to Townsville University Hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to Gumlow Rd in Bohle Plains around 8.40am this morning.

Paramedics were called after two males allegedly fell off the back of a ute travelling 40km-60km/h.

Paramedics treated the two males on scene before transporting them to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

It's believed one of the male suffered head related injuries.

 

Originally published as Two hospitalised after ute fall

car accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Queenslanders living with health workers dealing directly with COVID-19 are now eligible to get their vaccines immediately.

        Police on the hunt for trio in stolen 4WD after crime spree

        Premium Content Police on the hunt for trio in stolen 4WD after crime spree

        Crime Police are appealing for community assistance to track down a stolen landcruiser...

        Historical Goomeri building set to transform into bookstore

        Premium Content Historical Goomeri building set to transform into bookstore

        Community Approaching its 100th birthday, a historical building in Goomeri will soon be...

        Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Premium Content Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Crime ‘The last thing I want is for your children to grow up like you’: A magistrate has...