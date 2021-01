Paramedics were called to the corner of River Road and Luck Road on reports of a single-car rollover. File Photo.

Two patients were transported to hospital following a single-car rollover at Inverlaw yesterday afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the corner of River Road and Luck Road at 3pm on Sunday (January 24) and treated two patients for minor lacerations.

Both were transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.