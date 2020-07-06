Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOUTH NANANGO CRASH: Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash in South Nanango. Picture: File
SOUTH NANANGO CRASH: Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash in South Nanango. Picture: File
Breaking

Two hospitalised with feared spinal injuries after crash

Sam Turner
6th Jul 2020 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been hospitalised for precautionary spinal injuries after their vehicles collided in South Nanango.

Paramedics were called to a crash between a ute and sedan around 10.47am at Hazeldean Rd and Nanango Tarong Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said one person was treated for minor injuries, but both drivers involved were transported to Kingaroy hospital in a stable condition.

No lanes have been closed due to the incident.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Home ransacked by thieves in gutless lockdown raid

        premium_icon Home ransacked by thieves in gutless lockdown raid

        Crime Thieves steal $18k while he was interstate during the pandemic

        Business leaders welcome tax cuts as local economy reopens

        premium_icon Business leaders welcome tax cuts as local economy reopens

        Business Nearly 19,000 small and family businesses across the region will now pay less...

        One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        premium_icon One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        News A person has died in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Brisbane