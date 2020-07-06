Two hospitalised with feared spinal injuries after crash
TWO people have been hospitalised for precautionary spinal injuries after their vehicles collided in South Nanango.
Paramedics were called to a crash between a ute and sedan around 10.47am at Hazeldean Rd and Nanango Tarong Rd.
A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said one person was treated for minor injuries, but both drivers involved were transported to Kingaroy hospital in a stable condition.
No lanes have been closed due to the incident.