Two hospitalised with feared spinal injuries after crash

SOUTH NANANGO CRASH: Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash in South Nanango. Picture: File

TWO people have been hospitalised for precautionary spinal injuries after their vehicles collided in South Nanango.

Paramedics were called to a crash between a ute and sedan around 10.47am at Hazeldean Rd and Nanango Tarong Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said one person was treated for minor injuries, but both drivers involved were transported to Kingaroy hospital in a stable condition.

No lanes have been closed due to the incident.