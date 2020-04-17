Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.
Two women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.
Crime

Two in quarantine fined for repeatedly leaving accommodation

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Apr 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.

Police say the women - one aged 39 and the other aged 46 - breached their 14-day quarantine on Wednesday.

A concerned resident dobbed in the duo, with cops warning the women and explaining to them the need to isolate.

However, later that day police visited the location where the women were in quarantine after receiving more reports from the public that they continued to leave their accommodation.

Each woman was slapped with fine of $1,099 as a result.

They have also been referred to environmental health officers who will conduct a further risk assessment to determine if contact tracing is required.

In total, 4,960 compliance checks have now been completed in the Territory, with 26 fines issued.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks nt outbreak pandemic quarantine virus restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chair causes morning house fire call in Cherbourg

        premium_icon Chair causes morning house fire call in Cherbourg

        News Four emergency crews were on scene this morning.

        ECQ explains how coronavirus affected 2020 election

        premium_icon ECQ explains how coronavirus affected 2020 election

        Council News Figures show how South Burnett election was different amid pandemic.

        Suicide prevention training for these uncertain times

        Suicide prevention training for these uncertain times

        News “We know social distancing measures, while necessary to help flatten the curve, are...

        $30m loan gives farmers productivity boost

        premium_icon $30m loan gives farmers productivity boost

        Rural It will allow farm businesses to invest in their productivity and build biosecurity...