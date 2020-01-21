Two injured in carpark smash

TWO people had a shock when two vehicles crashed at low impact in the Kingaroy Bunnings carpark this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 60s had a medical episode at the time of the crash.

Paramedics were called to the carpark along the D'Aguilar Highway at 10.05am.

A second person reported to have minor rib pain.

One person was transported in a stable condition to Kingaroy Hospital and the other person declined transport.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service attended to the scene and left after making the scene safe.

Queensland Police also attended the incident.