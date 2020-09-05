Two injured in rollover at Ballogie

A man and woman have been transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Ballogie. File Photo.

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash at Ballogie this morning.

At 11.23am, emergency services attended the crash on Chinchilla Wondai and J Hunters Roads, after a car reportedly left the road and flipped onto its roof.

According to a QPS spokesman, a male driver and female passenger were both transported to Kingaroy Hospital.

The man is currently being treated for leg injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.