Two injured in rollover at Ballogie
TWO people have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash at Ballogie this morning.
At 11.23am, emergency services attended the crash on Chinchilla Wondai and J Hunters Roads, after a car reportedly left the road and flipped onto its roof.
According to a QPS spokesman, a male driver and female passenger were both transported to Kingaroy Hospital.
The man is currently being treated for leg injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.