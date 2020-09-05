Menu
A man and woman have been transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Ballogie. File Photo.
News

Two injured in rollover at Ballogie

Holly Cormack
5th Sep 2020 4:15 PM
TWO people have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash at Ballogie this morning.

At 11.23am, emergency services attended the crash on Chinchilla Wondai and J Hunters Roads, after a car reportedly left the road and flipped onto its roof.

According to a QPS spokesman, a male driver and female passenger were both transported to Kingaroy Hospital.

The man is currently being treated for leg injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

South Burnett

