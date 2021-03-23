Menu
Two young boys have been dealt with by police after the Blackbutt Rugby League and Cricket Clubhouse was trashed earlier this month. Photo/Blackbutt Yarraman Kilcoy R.L.
News

Two juveniles busted after Blackbutt sports club trashed

Holly Cormack
23rd Mar 2021 12:30 PM
Police have busted two juveniles after the Blackbutt Rugby League and Cricket Clubhouse was trashed earlier this month.

According to a QPS spokesman, the perpetrators broke into the clubhouse sometime between Friday March 5 and Sunday March 7, when the damage was discovered.

The two young boys kicked open the door of the clubhouse, poured paint over the cabinets and trophies, before stealing a television.

The offenders also smashed a number of windows and forced their way into a garden shed by busting open the padlock.

The two boys have been dealt with by police under the youth justice act.

South Burnett

