Two juveniles busted after Blackbutt sports club trashed

Two young boys have been dealt with by police after the Blackbutt Rugby League and Cricket Clubhouse was trashed earlier this month. Photo/Blackbutt Yarraman Kilcoy R.L.

Police have busted two juveniles after the Blackbutt Rugby League and Cricket Clubhouse was trashed earlier this month.

According to a QPS spokesman, the perpetrators broke into the clubhouse sometime between Friday March 5 and Sunday March 7, when the damage was discovered.

The two young boys kicked open the door of the clubhouse, poured paint over the cabinets and trophies, before stealing a television.

The offenders also smashed a number of windows and forced their way into a garden shed by busting open the padlock.

The two boys have been dealt with by police under the youth justice act.

