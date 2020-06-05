Two Kingaroy men face serious drug charges

DRUG BUST: Two Kingaroy men have been charged with serious drug offences after allegedly being caught with more than half of kilogram of marijuana. (Picture: File).

DRUG BUST: Two Kingaroy men have been charged with serious drug offences after allegedly being caught with more than half of kilogram of marijuana. (Picture: File).

A 33-year-old Kingaroy man and a 53-year-old Kingaroy man are set to face

court after allegedly being found with over half a kilogram of marijuana at a Kingaroy home this morning.

As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives searched a property in Reen Street on June 2, where they allegedly located more than half a kilogram of marijuana, around $4370 in cash, equipment used to package drugs and other evidence of an active drug supply business.

The pair will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 charged supplying a dangerous drug, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence.