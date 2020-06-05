Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG BUST: Two Kingaroy men have been charged with serious drug offences after allegedly being caught with more than half of kilogram of marijuana. (Picture: File).
DRUG BUST: Two Kingaroy men have been charged with serious drug offences after allegedly being caught with more than half of kilogram of marijuana. (Picture: File).
Crime

Two Kingaroy men face serious drug charges

Tristan Evert
5th Jun 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 33-year-old Kingaroy man and a 53-year-old Kingaroy man are set to face
court after allegedly being found with over half a kilogram of marijuana at a Kingaroy home this morning.

As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives searched a property in Reen Street on June 2, where they allegedly located more than half a kilogram of marijuana, around $4370 in cash, equipment used to package drugs and other evidence of an active drug supply business.

The pair will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 charged supplying a dangerous drug, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime south burnett news
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        So-fish-ticated way to grow veggies

        premium_icon So-fish-ticated way to grow veggies

        Rural How this retired couple created an unlikely partnership between vegetables and fish.

        Saints return to training under new COVID guidelines

        premium_icon Saints return to training under new COVID guidelines

        AFL The South Burnett Saints AFL teams are back on the training paddock after 12 weeks...

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Third time’s a charm for major Burnett CBD upgrade

        premium_icon Third time’s a charm for major Burnett CBD upgrade

        News Millions in funding to assist council’s plan to transform CBD.