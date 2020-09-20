Two motorcyclists airlifted from South Burnett in 24 hours

HORROR: In the span of less than 24-hours, two motorbike riders were airlifted to hospital from the South Burnett. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

TWO motorbike riders have been airlifted from the South Burnett in less than 24 hours.

It came as RACQ LifeFlight issued a plea to riders to take care, after a spike in serious motorcycle incidents.

On Saturday the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters airlifted an injured motocross rider to hospital from the South Burnett.

The rescue chopper flew to a motocross park just after 2pm.

It‘s believed the man had been riding his bike around the track, when he attempted a jump and crashed when attempting to land.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was first on scene, and treated the male rider, aged in his thirties, for suspected lower body and shoulder injuries.

Once the aeromedical team arrived, they stabilised the patient for his flight to hospital.

He was flown in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

And on Friday the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper retrieved a teenager from the South Burnett region.

The man had sustained multiple injuries after crashing his motorbike.

He was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The rescue helicopter service is issuing a plea to rides as crews respond to an increased number of call outs.

“In the space of roughly 12 weeks, our choppers have responded to around 30 motorbike crashes, which is about a 30 per cent increase on the same time last year,” RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Director of Aeromedical Services Dave Donaldson, said.

On average, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews are treating almost 3 people a week, who have been seriously injured in a motorbike crash.

“The nature of the injuries, sustained by these patients, are often quite serious and will see the patient transported to a Brisbane hospital for specialised care,” Mr Donaldson said.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue‘s Toowoomba-based helicopter and LifeFlight’s Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) crews, have been tasked to seven of the organisation’s total call outs for motorbike crashes, in the past 12 weeks.

“With Queenslanders expected to make the most of the warmer weather over the coming weeks, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is calling on the community to take extra care when enjoying their petrol fuelled fun,” Mr Donaldson said.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable because they‘re not as visible and do not have the same level of protection as other motorists.

“Motorists can help prevent serious motorbike crashes by giving motorcyclists space and double checking your blind spots, particularly when changing lanes,” Ms Ritchie said.

“We also urge riders to protect themselves on the roads, by wearing quality safety gear, making sure they’re visible to all road users, are riding to the conditions and sticking to the speed limit, and are taking plenty of rest breaks on long trips.”