Two new aged care homes under construction in South Burnett

Two new aged living units are being built at Laurels in Wondai. Photo/Contributed

Two new aged living units are being built at Laurels in Wondai. Photo/Contributed

AFTER the first slab was poured 43 years ago, unit 21 and 22 are currently being built.

Sitting on the site of the old Wondai State School, Laurels is a community of homes for senior citizens, funded and owned by the Wondai and District Living Units for the Aged.

The organisation was launched to combat the lack of public housing for the elderly in Wondai, which is still a major issue with approximately 20 people on the waiting list for housing at Laurels.

Construction started last Monday on two new aged living units. Photo/Social Media

Wondai and District Living Units for the Aged president Winston Burrows said the units are one of the most important things in the community.

“It’s absolutely one of the most important things we have in Wondai and that’s why we generally have a waiting list of 20 to 25 people wanting to move in,” Mr Burrows said.

“We really look after the residents, they just pay rent and really look after themselves, which for a lot of them is the highlight.

“They can enjoy their own freedom, they are only 150 metres from two sets of local doctors, they can walk to the grocery shop without any hassle of traffic or anything, it’s all nice and close and handy.”

There are currently 20 one bedroom units and the two new units are to be built in honour of a resident who recently passed away, leaving a sizable contribution of money towards the organisation.

Using that money plus what the organisation receives from rent, they were able to contract a local builder to build two new units facing the original two built back in 1977.

The buildings are anticipated to be finished early next year. Photo/Social Media

Mr Burrows said over his time with the organisation it has grown into a big family.

“I got to say they are like a family to you the people in it. I got to know them all particularly well,” he said.

“The site used to be where the old Wondai State School was and there were a lot of Camphor laurel tress everywhere.”

“I hated to have to do it but we eventually removed all the Camphor laurel trees because they were causing so many problems so that’s where the name Laurels comes from.”

As of this morning the concrete slab was poured and Mr Burrows expects construction to be finished by February or March 2021.