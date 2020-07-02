Two new highly toxic drugs found in the South Burnett

Kingaroy Senior Sargent David Tierney said ice continues to be the biggest concern for police across the South Burnett. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

NEW deadly and highly addictive drugs are beginning to be found on South Burnett drug users which has caused major concern for Kingaroy police.

Kingaroy police have expressed serious concerns after they uncovered two new extremely dangerous drugs, fentanyl and fantasy.

Kingaroy police senior sergeant David Tierney said both the highly addictive and often deadly drugs have been uncovered locally.

“Fentanyl is beginning to pop up around the region, we have seen a few cases of fantasy and we are seeing a lot of illegal prescription drugs,” Snr Sgt Tierney said.

“Fantasy is a highly toxic synthetic drug that is found in a clear liquid and is a strong hallucinogenic.

“Fentanyl is very concerning because if you don’t know what you’re doing, it could kill you very quickly.”

Despite the emergence of these new drugs, snr sgt Tierney said methylamphetamine, or ice, is still causing the most damage to the South Burnett.

“Our officers get a pinch a shift and it’s rare our drug driving testing guys get two blocks past the station before finding a drug driver,” snr sgt Tierney said.

“We get mothers, fathers and carers picking kids up from school while using ice.

“My guys will do raids three or four times a week and find ice almost every time.

In 2019 South Burnett police executed Operation Quebec Oklahoma, which arrested 20 people over the trafficking of ice into the region.

Snr sgt Tierney said the operation had a significant impact on the prevalence of ice, however the use of the drug locally has continued to rise and is once again highly prevalent.

“One of the biggest problems is the sharing of syringes, we have had complaints in the past of people breaking into the syringe disposal container in Apex park to try and get whatever is left out of the syringes.

“You never know what’s going into it, if you’re lucky it might be icing sugar and if you’re not it can be anything from rat poison to bleach.

“You don’t know what’s in them and the people who make it don’t care about your welfare, they just want to make money.”