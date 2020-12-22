Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Two people found dead in home

by Shayla Bulloch
22nd Dec 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up at a home in Gulliver where two people have been found dead.

Police rushed to the home on Fulham Rd, Gulliver about 9.30am to reports of a disturbance.

Initial reports indicate two people have died, and a child is being assessed by paramedics.

At this stage, their cause of death is uncertain, but the Townsville Bulletin understands that the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Police have set up a crime scene at a Gulliver home where two people have been found dead.
Police have set up a crime scene at a Gulliver home where two people have been found dead.

A crime scene has been set up around the unit block, with police tape wrapped around the entire property.

Multiple emergency crews are on scene, with police speaking to neighbours.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Two people found dead in home

More Stories

crime dead queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett water study offers new weir, more irrigation water

        Premium Content Burnett water study offers new weir, more irrigation water

        Council News THE major $2 million Burnett Water Feasibility Study has completed the important second stage with some major recommendations.

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19

        NEW DEVELOPMENT: 13 major projects the Burnett is watching

        Premium Content NEW DEVELOPMENT: 13 major projects the Burnett is watching

        Business Here are the top 13 projects approved in the North and South Burnett regions in...

        Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Premium Content Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Crime Esk police have released CCTV of the man they wish to speak to in relation to a...