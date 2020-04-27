Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: Two poeple have be struck by a grainfeeder in a workplace incident at Taroom this morning.
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: Two poeple have be struck by a grainfeeder in a workplace incident at Taroom this morning.
News

Two people struck by grain feeder in workplace incident

Zoe Bell
27th Apr 2020 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to a Taroom worksite after two people were reportedly hit by a piece of heavy machinery this morning.

It is believed the pair were 'struck by a grain feeder' in a workplace incident about 10.20am at an industrial site in Taroom, in the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were at the scene treating one patient for 'minor injuries' and another for 'spinal precautions'.

Both are reportedly in stable condition.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked with taking both people to hospital.

grain feeder queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight rescue taroom western downs workplace incident

Just In

    The great reset button

    The great reset button
    • 27th Apr 2020 3:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Servicing region’s hunting needs at an affordable price

        premium_icon Servicing region’s hunting needs at an affordable price

        News Jack and Ken Stead are passionate about suppling the South Burnett with high quality and affordable hunting supplies.

        • 27th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        St Mary’s school captains share respect for Anzacs

        premium_icon St Mary’s school captains share respect for Anzacs

        News School captains Elizabeth Watson and Kyron Clegg worked with staff to create a...

        • 27th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        Murgon CBD footpath starts to take shape

        premium_icon Murgon CBD footpath starts to take shape

        Council News Southern works start on the footpath.

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Qld