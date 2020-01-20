Menu
LAW FIRM MERGE: Paul Laurentiussen, Trevor Gibson, Scott Roberts, Mark Werner, Prim Laurentiussen, and Jackie Cullen.
Two South Burnett law firms join forces

20th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER more than 70 years of legal service in the region, South Burnett Lawyers is merging with JA Carroll Solicitors.

The merger has been in the works for a few months and will become official on Friday, January 24.

South Burnett Lawyers owners Trevor Gibson and Scott Roberts will be retiring after many rewarding years of legal service.

Both lawyers have been practising in the South Burnett for more than a decade.

Prim and Paul Laurentiussen from JA Carroll Solicitors said they were excited about the two firms coming together.

“It’s a nice ending of an era for South Burnett Lawyers,” Mrs Laurentiussen said.

“But now we’ve got the beginning of a new era as we incorporate their business into ours.

“It’s great because this now gives us an office in Murgon that we didn’t have before.

“Whereas previously we were just working from Kingaroy and Nanango.”

Mark Werner, from JA Carroll Solicitors, said he mainly worked in criminal law.

Many of his clients are in Murgon, and unable to travel.

“This office will be great for meeting with them,” Mr Werner said.

“It’s going to be really convenient for covering those cases and meeting in person.”

