Two injured teens flown to hospital after Teewah rollover
Paramedics and two rescue helicopters were called to Teewah Beach at 6.49pm last night following a single-vehicle rollover.
One of the teenagers involved was a male in his late teens who sustained an arm injury and suspected head injury.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the second teenager sustained facial injuries.
Both patients were flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
