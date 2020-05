Two teens were hurt when they fell from horses at Pimpimbudgee

ONE teenage girl in en route to Kingaroy Hospital while a second waits for a rescue helicopter after a fall on a Pimpimbudgee property, northwest of Toowoomba.

Both girls suffered head and facial injuries, one more severe than the other.

A rescue chopper is en route to collect of the more seriously injured teen.

They fell about 2.45pm, while horse riding.