Paramedics have transported two patients to hospital following a two-car crash at Kingaroy. File Photo.

Paramedics have transported two patients to hospital following a two-car crash at Kingaroy. File Photo.

Paramedics have transported two patients to hospital following a two-car crash in Kingaroy.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Alford Street and Youngman Street at 12.36pm this afternoon (January 6, 2021).

According to a QPS spokesman, no injuries resulted from the crash and both patients were transported to Kingaroy hospital as a precaution.