Firefighters were on scene at the Gore Hwy crash. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

Two-truck crash shuts highway

Tessa Flemming
12th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
TWO truck drivers narrowly avoided injured after a crash in Goondiwindi yesterday afternoon.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, emergency services received the call at 4.30pm that the trucks had clipped each other on the Gore Highway.

Both vehicles suffered tyre and wheel damage but were upright by the time crews arrived on scene at 5pm.

One of was carrying timber pallets and the other carrying grain.

Queensland police were also on scene to control traffpic.

The major highway was closed but reopened by 6pm.

