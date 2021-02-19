Two-vehicle crash ends with car into South Burnett RSL

Three people were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Blackbutt. Photo/File

Three people were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Blackbutt. Photo/File

A two-vehicle crash has left three people in hospital, one with broken bones and a car into the Blackbutt RSL.

On February 15 police responded to a traffic crash on the intersection of Muir and Douglas Street in Blackbutt.

Investigations revealed a female driver did not give way on Muir Street while approaching Douglas and has caused the crash.

Three people were taken to hospital, two with minor injuries and one with broken bones all in a stable condition.

The crash resulted in one of the vehicles colliding with the Blackbutt RSL, causing damage to the fence line and outdoor area.

Investigation ongoing.