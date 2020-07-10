Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CCTV footage
CCTV footage Contributed
Crime

Two years on, can you solve Jake the Dog hold-up mystery?

Crystal Jones
by
10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST two years ago, on July 11, 2018, a person dressed as cartoon character Jake the Dog walked into a Bundaberg service station with what appeared to be a firearm.

Money was taken in the hold-up, where a mysterious offender wore a black face mask, black gloves and a black Adidas brand bum bag.

Chilling video revealed the incident, as the robber entered the store in the cartoon outfit.

The offender fled on foot after the 2.30am incident.

A spokeswoman for Bundaberg police confirmed officers were still investigating the crime.

Clues in the case:

  • Offender wore a yellow Jake the Dog onesie
  • Incident happened at 2.30am on July 11, 2018.
  • Robber used what looked to be a firearm
  • They fled on foot towards Farthing St
  • The person was 165 to 170cm tall
  • In addition to wearing the onesie, the offender was wearing black gloves, a black Adidas bum bag, a black mask and black shoes.

Can you help?

Call Police Link on 131 444.

More Stories

crime police unsolved crimes. editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        premium_icon Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        News Gel blasters are on the rise in the South Burnett, and police say they look indistinguishable from real weapons

        DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        premium_icon DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        News A NANANGO woman has been killed and a man hospitalised after a horror crash on the...

        Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        premium_icon Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        News DEB Frecklington fears what impact a new drug could have on our region which is...

        South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        premium_icon South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        AFL It will be a historic day for the Saints this weekend when they host the Dalby...