The South Burnett U12 representative side defeated Bundaberg in a 50 over fixture on Sunday.
Cricket

U12’s big win over Bundaberg

Tristan Evert
24th Feb 2020 8:37 AM
WITH the new warm up nets complete, the South Burnett U12’s hosted Bundaberg at the Wondai Cricket Club on Sunday.

A strong Bundaberg outfit that featured 8 Wide Bay players opened the batting with Lenny Henry and Jordan Mather first to step up to the crease.

Henry had a strong innings hitting 32 off 50 before retiring with Mather facing 86 balls but only managing 12 runs.

Tahj Caotes added 9 before he was caught by Burnett’s James Whiteman.

Some small scores continued for the Bundaberg batsmen before Riley Pimm hit 10 and Lara Hamilton hit 32 off 43.

With 48 in extras and a duck to the remaining batsmen, Bundaberg finished the innings 8/163.

South Burnett bowlers Lawson Black took 2/9/4 with the other wickets spread across six bowlers.

With 163 to chase the South Burnett side sent out Lachlan Cullen and Lawson Black who both retired not out.

Cullen hit 20 off 43 with Black adding another 8.

Braidyn Scott came out swinging, hitting 35 off 50 before retiring with the captain Oscar Dioth run out on 9.

Lochlan Burrows added another 16 to the total before Douglas Hoare hit 30 and Charlotte Love hit 22, both retiring not out.

The four wickets for Bundaberg were shared between Levi Faint taking 1/27/7, Alex Stuchbery taking 1/16/6, Jordan Mather taking 1/7/3 and April Mathiesen taking a catch in the outfield.

With 48 in extras the South Burnett finished on 4/211 taking the win by 48 runs.

bundaberg cricket south burnett cricket south burnett sport
South Burnett

