Health minister confirms Australia on track to roll out Pfizer vaccine in March
Health

UK to get COVID vaccine next week

by Ben Graham
2nd Dec 2020 5:37 PM

The UK's healthcare regulator has approved the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for use.

It will be rolled out for use next week and jabs could start within days for people in high priority groups.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20m people, with two shots each.

Some 10 million of those could be arriving in the UK in the coming days.

It is the most quickly produced vaccine ever, taking only 10 months to follow the same steps that normally span a decade.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use," the government said. "The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week."

The Department of Health and Social Care spokesman added: "The NHS has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination.

"To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed."

More to come

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks vaccine

