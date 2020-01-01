Ultimate 2019 world sport quiz

FROM Richmond's resounding AFL premiership to Ash Barty's rise to No.1 in the world and an epic Ashes series, 2019 was a massive year in sport.

How much do you remember?

Here are 55 questions to test your knowledge of AFL, cricket, football, basketball, racing and more. Answers at the bottom of this article.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

AFL

1. Which team finished the men's 2019 home and away season on the top of the ladder?

2. How many points did the top-finishing team have?

3. Who won the 2019 AFL Women's best and fairest player award?

4. Which injured player did Marlion Pickett replace in Richmond line-up to make his debut in the grand final?

5. How many votes did Nat Fyfe poll to win the 2019 Brownlow Medal?

6. Which player was taken with the No.1 pick at the 2019 national draft?

7. Who was the 2019 AFL Women's leading goalkicker?

8. How many senior coaching changes were there in the men's competition in 2019?

9. What is the name of the multipurpose Shanghai stadium where AFL matches are played?

10. What was the pseudonym employed by Collingwood midfielder Brayden Sier for his midweek social basketball appearance in Diamond Valley while injured in August?

Richmond’s unlikely Grand Final hero Marlion Pickett.

CRICKET

11. How many half-centuries did Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis combine for at the World Cup?

12. Who took a hat-trick against Australia at the World Cup?

13. Which player top-scored in the Stars-Renegades epic Big Bash final?

14. Who took the most wickets at the World Cup?

15. How many runs did tailender Jack Leach contribute in his matchwinning 76-run partnership with Ben Stokes at Headingley?

16. How many ducks did David Warner make during the Ashes?

17. How many wickets did Pat Cummins take during the Ashes?

18. Who was the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash?

19. Who was Australia's leading Test run scorer in 2019?

20. How many runs did both England and New Zealand score in the super over of the World Cup final?

TENNIS

21. Ash Barty reached the world's top ranking in 2019. Who was the last Australian female to hold the mantle?

22. Barty claimed the world's richest tournament in November. Where was it held and how much was her prize?

23. Which Greek sensation also doubles as a YouTube vlog star with more than 170,000 subscribers?

24. Who were the four female grand slam champions in 2019?

25. Rafael Nadal added another two grand slams to his record in 2019. How many does the Spaniard now have in his collection?

GOLF

26. How many Australians won events on the US PGA Tour in 2019?

27. What was the best finish for an Australian at a major championship in 2019?

28. Who won the Open Championship?

29. Who won the most money on the US PGA Tour in 2019?

30. Which Australian finished highest on the 2019 world rankings?

BASKETBALL

31. What are the names of NBA 2020 draft prospect and Illawarra Hawks drawcard LaMelo Ball's two brothers?

32. Who scored South East Melbourne Phoenix's first NBL points?

33. How many Australians currently in the NBA?

34. Australian NBA star and former Boston Celtics centre Aron Baynes was traded to which Western Conference outfit?

35. Sydney Kings star Casper Ware made nine NBA appearances for which club?

Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith.

OTHER SPORT

36. Which NRL team shocked Melbourne Storm in week one of the 2019 finals before going on to make their first grand final since 1994?

37. What stage did the Wallabies reach in the 2019 Rugby World Cup?

38. Where did Australian Daniel Ricciardo finish in the 2019 F1 championship standings?

39. Which nation won the 2019 Rugby World Cup?

40. Which jaw-dropping games milestone did Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith reach in 2019?

41. How many world titles has 2019 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton won?

42. How many races did 2019 Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin win in 2019? A) 16 B) 18 C) 20?

43. Who won the 2019 Tour de France?

44. Which driver won the 2019 season-opening round of the F1 in Melbourne?

45. Which NRL player became only the fourth in league history to win the Clive Churchill Medal as best afield in a grand final from a losing side?

FOOTBALL

47. Who was named best player of the 2019 Women's World Cup?

48. Who eliminated the Socceroos from the 2019 Asian Cup?

49. Which team did Ange Postecoglou lead to a domestic league title abroad?

50. Who scored Liverpool's first goal in the 2019 Champions League final?

Sam Kerr scores against Jamaica at the World Cup.

RACING

51. Which stallion is the superstar mare Winx in foal to? (Hint:

The same stallion is also the sire of Black Caviar's last two foals)

52. Which Perth trained horse caused a shock in winning the Makybe Diva

Stakes at Flemington in September at $101?

53. Who won the Golden Slipper Stakes?

54. Which trainer announced he was heading back to Hong Kong to train in

the middle of next year?

55. Which champion jockey won his first Melbourne Cup this year on Vow

And Declare?

ANSWERS

AFL: 1. Geelong, 2. 64, 3. Erin Phillips, 4. Jack Graham, 5. 33, 6. Matt Rowell, 7. Stevie-Lee Thompson (Adelaide), 8. Five (North Melbourne, St Kilda, Carlton, Adelaide, Fremantle), 9. Jiangwan Stadium, 10. Phil Inn

CRICKET: 11. 0, 12. Trent Boult (New Zealand), 13. Ben Dunk (57), 14. Mitchell Starc (27), 15. One not-out (17 balls), 16. 3, 17. 29, 18. Darcy Short (637), 19. Marnus Labuschagne, 20. 15

TENNIS: 21. Evonne Goolagong-Cawley (1976), 22. Shenzhen, $6.4 million, 23. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 24. Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, 25. 19

GOLF: 26. 0, 27. Jason Day, T5, Masters, 28. Shane Lowry, 29. Brooks Koepka ($US9,684,006), 30. Adam Scott - 13th

BASKETBALL: 31. Lonzo and LiAngelo, 32. Tai Wesley (SEM), 33. Nine, 34. Phoenix Suns, 35. Philadelphia 76ers 2013-14

OTHER SPORT: 36. Canberra Raiders, 37. Quarter-finals, 38. Ninth, 39. South Africa, 40. 400th NRL game, 41. Six, 42. A) 16 B) 18 C) 20? 18, 43. Egan Bernal, 44. Valtteri Bottas, 45. Jack Wighton (Canberra)

FOOTBALL: 46. Five, 47. Megan Rapinoe, 48. UAE 1-0 (quarter-finals), 49. Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan), 50. Mohamed Salah

RACING: 51. I Am Invincible, 52. Gatting, 53. Kiamichi, 54. David Hayes, 55. Craig Williams