ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

WILL IT RAIN: North and South Burnett residents may be getting rain for Christmas.

A DRENCHING downpour would be the ultimate gift for the drought-stricken Burnett region, and it’s forecast to arrive on Christmas Day.

Parts of the South and North Burnett regions are predicted to receive 10-25mm of rainfall between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Weatherzone meteorologist Scott Morris said the South and North Burnett residents won’t need Christmas light displays to see a light show on Christmas Eve.

“It looks like there will be showers and possible storms later on in the afternoon,” he said.

“The wind should be fairly light - there will be mostly northerly winds.

“It’s going to be a partly cloudy day, with most of the clouds developing later in the afternoon when the rain is due to hit.”

For Christmas Eve, the mercury will reaching a scorching 35 degrees and a low of 19 degrees. Gayndah residents can expect a high temperature of 38 degrees and a low of 21 degrees.

Mr Morris said Christmas Day is when the Burnett can expect the most rain.

“It’s looking like Kingaroy and Gayndah could both get 10 to 20mm of rain on Christmas Day,” he said.

“The showers will start mid-morning.

“Overall it’s going to be quite cloudy and overcast.

“The winds will pick up as the rain does. But, it’s nothing to be concerned about at this stage.”

The high for Kingaroy will be 26 degrees, and the low 19 degrees.

Gayndah will drop to 30 degrees, with a low of 21 degrees.

South Brisbane Storms: "Who asked Santa for some rain for Christmas? Shhh … don't tell the kids just yet, but I think the man in red himself might be bringing an upper trough to parts of QLD on Christmas Eve which will result in what's looking like a pretty wet Christmas Day."

Mr Morris said the rain should continue through to Boxing Day.

“In Kingaroy it will be much clearer on Boxing Day than it was on Christmas Day, but there still will be a few showers,” he said.

“The showers will mostly be in the middle of the day.

“This goes for Gayndah as well.

“Gayndah can expect about 1 to 5mm of rain.”