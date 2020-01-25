Ultimate guide to Australia Day in the South Burnett

FAIR DINKUM FRIENDS FRIENDS: Allan Steggall, Noreen Wessling and Charmane Woods enjoy a morning out at the Wondai Australia Day breakfast in 2019. Photo: File

THONG throwing and pie-eating competitions will be just the start of the Aussie fun on offer this weekend.

South Burnett towns will be raising the flags to show their Australia Day pride, and celebrating all things true blue.

The weekend of celebrations will begin at the 12th annual Australia Day Awards Ceremony on Saturday in the Kingaroy Town Hall from 6pm.

There will be free fun on offer for the whole family on Sunday, January 26, so be sure to check out what’s on.

Blackbutt

Get your avo-throwing arm ready for some fun at the Blackbutt Showgrounds.

There will be a free community sausage sizzle from 8am to 10am, a jumping castle and a best-dressed hat competition.

Live music will be played all morning as competitors try to throw gumboots, rolling pins and test their skills in the avocado toss.

Yarraman

The Royal Hotel Yarraman will be holding a free Australia Day Family Fun Day from 11am to 4pm.

There will be A sausage sizzle, jumping castle and face painting.

Try out your skills in an arm wrestling, mullet, gumboot-throwing or tug of war competition.

Nanango

The Nanango Showgrounds will be decked out for the morning, with a breakfast on the menu, followed by a flag-raising ceremony.

From 7am to noon there will be bush poets, a dog high jump, tug of war, damper, and an Aussie singalong.

Kingaroy

Head along to the Kingaroy Showgrounds for cooee competitions, bush poetry, pie and lamington-eating competitions and face painting.

The event will also feature a sausage sizzle, and a thong-throwing competition will run from 7–11am.

Speedway fans will be pleased to find some of the Kings Royal Australia Day Weekend cars on display.

Wondai

Get into the Aussie spirit outside Wondai’s Memorial Hall for breakfast from 7–9am.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Wondai Town & District Band and there will be an Australian Citizen Affirmation and flag-raising ceremony.

Murgon

Murgon residents will be enjoying Australia Day over a barbecue breakfast from 7–8am on Sunday outside the Queensland Dairy and Heritage Museum.

This will be followed by a ceremony to announce award winners from 8.30am.

Boondooma Homestead

Celebrate all things Australia at the event held by the Boondooma Homestead from 5–8pm.

A flag-raising ceremony and affirmation will start at 5pm, followed by a barbecue dinner for a gold coin donation.

Entertainers and performers will be invited to take to the stage.

Visitors will be able to catch a bus which will run from Murgon, Wondai, Proston and Hivesville for $5 per person. For more information, call 4168 9296.

Kumbia

Family fun will be run from 5pm in Kumbia on Sunday afternoon.

There will a sausage sizzle, a jumping castle and more at the event outside the Kumbia Memorial Hall.

Hivesville

Hivesville will be celebrating Australia Day with a community breakfast at Anzac Park.

The breakfast, hosted by the Hivesville Progress Association and will get underway around 7am.

Cooyar

The Cooyar Hotel will be celebrating the day in style from 5pm until late.

Guests will take part in thong tossing, jumping castles and tug-o-war, or enjoy the thrills of cane toad races and yabby races.

An Aussie dinner will be served and Ripcord will take to the stage with some live music from 6.30pm.

Kilkivan

Spend Australia Day in the bush with a giant water slide and the Red Betty band.

The Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park will be hosting all of the fun with a pancake breakfast and lamb camp oven dinner on the menu.

There will be a bush cooking competition festival on Saturday and tie dye, a slime lab and jewellery making for the weekend.

On Sunday, the Aussie Olympics will include a popular colour run pool party and a sausage sizzle lunch.

Kilkivan Swimming Pool will also have free entry on Sunday so families can keep cool on Australia Day.

Maidenwell

The Maidenwell Hotel will be hosting an Australia Day barbecue on Sunday from noon.

There will be cold beer, games and prizes.

The Maidenwell team will be serving up a pig on the Spit on Saturday night with music by Burnett songstress Natalie Fenton.