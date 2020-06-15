Ultra runners hit the South Burnett for second session

BACKYARD ULTRA: 38 runners from across South East QLD participated in the Dead Cow Gully training session on Sunday. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

WHETHER it was one loop or six, runners from across southeast Queensland descended upon the Dead Cow Gully circuit yesterday for the events second training session.

The backyard ultra follows a 6.7 kilometre loop, located on a property 11 kilometres outside of Nanango.

Event organiser Timothy Walsh said with Parkruns still on hold, it was great to have everyone out running the track.

TRAINING RUN: Runners moving through their third loop of the Dead Cow Gully circuit. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

“We had seven runners come out for our first training session and once we uploaded some photos on Facebook we had all this interest from around south east Queensland,” Walsh said.

“For our second session we had about 38 runners from the South Burnett, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Harvey bay.

“We had the groups split in half with each group running the course in opposite directions.”

Runners have one hour to complete each 6.7 kilometre loop and if they are not back on the start line for the hourly cow bell they are disqualified from the event.

SOUTH BURNETT ULTRA: Event organiser Timothy Walsh at the entrance to the Dead Cow Gully. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Walsh said the response around the event has been overwhelming.

“We have had a lot of support from our region, the local running group, the Kingaroy Nutters, were on board from the beginning and the council are also now on board,” Walsh said.

“We have also had a lot of interest from ultra runners, like John Pearson who is out here from the Sunshine Coast and David Holleran who is an experienced ultra runner.

“I think people have really been missing running as a group so it was great to see everyone out here enjoying themselves.”

Nanango runner Trevor Adams said it’s a unique event that will be very challenging.

“I think mentally the backyard ultra style of events will be very challenging when you get up to 10 or so loops,” Adams said.

“I absolutely love the event and I am very excited for next year and the event doesn’t reward you for doing it quick, which is interesting.

“I love the track, love the gully, which is quite uneven so I have been walking it and using it to reserve a bit of energy.”

LOCAL RUNNER: Nanango based runner Trevor Adams completing his second loop. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Dead Cow Gully is set to take place on April 3, 2021 and Walsh is hoping to get over 100 runners competing in the event.

