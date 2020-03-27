Uncertainty surrounds South Burnett Football League

The South Burnett Soccer Sevens in February was the last time Kingaroy footballers ran out for a match. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

FOOTBALL clubs in the South Burnett are facing major uncertainty as the full brunt of impacts from coronavirus are yet to be seen.

With ongoing costs and a small window for a season, football directors are facing a range of new challenges.

Kingaroy Soccer Club treasurer Danielle Maudsley said it is hard to completely grasp the impacts this will have on clubs in the region.

“At the moment it’s uncertain how much this will impact the club and we are currently following directive from the Football Federation Australia,’ Maudsley said.

“Club revenue will certainly take a hit with the club unable to do their usual fundraising events.

“We will also continue to have to pay for things like electricity as we have fridges full of drinks and food at the club house.”

Senior Competition was set to commence in early March and was postponed until at least April 14.

Maudsley said with games cancelled clubs are faced with another challenge of trying to reschedule the season.

“We either have to try and play a shortened season or play a regular season and risk loosing players to sports that start up towards the end of the year,” Maudsley said.

“The junior competition is supposed to start after the school holidays, so we are hoping that goes ahead.

“With it being a very community based sport a lot of players are probably going crazy so it’s important to keep active and stay fit.”

Barambah ladies coach Sarah Vanderkolk said with the new social distancing guidelines players are doing their own individual training to adhere to the new rules.