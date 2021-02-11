The tree-lined driveway leads you to a residence of pure luxury and class.

It doesn't get much better.

This eight bedroom property in Martins Lane at Knockrow is a luxury retreat; more like a six-star resort than a home.

Situated on 16ha, this stunning property also features a separate, three bedroom home, and the entire package could be yours.

Selling agent Nick Bordin from Elders Real Estate Lennox Head said it was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to buy a prestigious slice of the Northern Rivers.

"It is undeniably one of Australia's most spectacular properties," he said.



"This unique offering is more a way of life than simply a place to live, and has been custom designed and finished with every imaginable luxury to offer a breathtaking residence of absolute privacy and tranquillity.

"No expense has been spared to create this family oasis that captures relaxing rural views in all directions.

"The property is a true reflection of the current owner's passion for planes, but you don't have to be an aviation enthusiast to take advantage of this grand residence, just a buyer who loves luxury, privacy and space."

There are features to this property that reveal the true extent of its luxury, including an on-site helipad, hangars for your helicopter or light plane and a 700m airstrip.



There's a resort-style swimming pool and 10-person spa.

Don't forget about the gold-class home cinema, billiards room, wine cellar and gym with a steam room.

The impressive tree-lined driveway leads to parking for more than 20 cars, and there's also a picturesque lagoon, spring-fed dam and fenced paddocks for horses or livestock.

This Knockrow property is currently for sale by expressions of interest.

It has been listed for sale several times in recent years, with listing prices ranging from $4.7 million to $5.4 million, according to CoreLogic data.

For more information visit the website or phone Nick Bordin from Elders Real Estate Lennox Head on 0423238062.