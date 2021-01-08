Menu
The ring has the words ‘Royal Australian Regiment’ inscribed around the outside of it. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Under investigation: Theft of Royal Australian Regiment ring

Rhylea Millar
7th Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Police are investigating the theft of a commemorative ring from a Bundaberg business.

Gold with a blue gemstone in the centre, the ring also has the words 'Royal Australian Regiment' inscribed around the outside of it.

It was stolen from a business on Quay St, Bundaberg Central, between 11am and 11.50am today.

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2100041381.

