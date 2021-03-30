Union lashes hospital board over $1 million flooding debacle

A major stoush has erupted between the CFMEU, the state government and the Darling Downs Health board over the management of the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment.

A major union has lashed the Darling Downs Health board for its management of the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment and called on the state government to take the reins on future infrastructure projects.

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union claimed the board is failing local residents, workers and taxpayers with what the union described as “ham-fisted” management of the Kingaroy Hospital project.

CFMEU assistant secretary Jade Ingham claimed the Darling Downs Health board was stacked with Newman government era appointees and had opted for the cheapest possible builder.

“The Broad Constructions job has been a shambles from the start,” Mr Ingham claimed.

“Government regulators have issued notices and fines for multiple safety breaches, and the cost of the project has ballooned from $62 million to $92 million.”

He also claimed the project had delivered substandard work that is “over budget and behind schedule”.

“Earlier this year, only weeks after the new hospital opened, patients had to be evacuated and expensive hi-tech equipment was damaged after parts of the building flooded during heavy rain. Some estimates put the damage bill at close to $1 million,” he said.

On January 18, the hospital’s emergency and maternity wards were closed due to flooding, which forced patients to be diverted hundreds of kilometres to Toowoomba while the brand-new CAT scanner out of service.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath revealed earlier this month the incident occurred due to heavy rain.

In response to questions on notice from local member Deb Frecklington, Ms D’Ath claimed a “severe rain event” caused water to enter the hospital, and an independent report found the issues were related to “roofing plumbing and stormwater management”.

However, data from the Bureau of Meteorology revealed just 37.2mm of rain was recorded in Kingaroy on the day the incident occurred.

In response to the comments by the union, the Darling Downs Health board chair Mike Horan AM hit back.

“We have worked hard to build a brand new, modern hospital for the South Burnett and it is disappointing to see negative coverage of a facility that will assure world-class health services for our Kingaroy and South Burnett communities into the future,” Mr Horan said.

“The Kingaroy Hospital staff have continued to provide outstanding care throughout construction and have worked tirelessly, while dealing with the extra workload of a global pandemic, to reduce the impact on the people using our services and their visitors.

“There is no question that the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project will be delivered on-time and on budget. There has been no increase to required funding and rectifications have been carried out alongside the scheduled redevelopment works.”

He also revealed further details about the flooding incident and assured the community the “construction flaw” had been fixed.

“There has been an independent report on the incident that resulted in water entering Kingaroy Hospital on 18 January,” he said.

“This report stated that 35mm (or 1.38 inches) of rain fell in a 25-minute period, which is considered to be a torrential downpour.

“The community can be confident that the construction flaw that resulted in water entering the building on this occasion has been found and fixed.

“These works are being done within the existing budget and with no changes to time frames while delivering a fully upgraded health facility for the South Burnett community.

“This incident has not affected the construction schedule for stage two of the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment, which is on track for completion late this year.”

The CFMEU said the blame for the issues lay squarely at the boards’ feet.

“The problem is the board, chaired by former dairy farmer and Queensland National Party leader Mike Horan, is simply not qualified to manage delivery of an infrastructure project like this, or to ensure compliance with the State Government’s own, very explicit, best practice policy when it comes to local procurement and contracting. They may be very good at delivering clinical solutions, but they are not qualified to deliver major public infrastructure,” Mr Ingham said.

“These false economies and lack of oversight means taxpayers are now paying more for this project than we would have if it was done properly from the start.

“The people of Kingaroy, workers, and the Queensland taxpayer should be getting a state-of-the-art regional facility, not something out of Fawlty Towers.”

Demolition works at the Kingaroy Hospital underway on January 20, 2021. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Mr Horan rejected this assertion and said the board has a strong track record on infrastructure.

We have been successfully delivering infrastructure projects across our region of more than 90,000 square kilometres, maintaining the highest number of buildings of any health service in Queensland,” he said.

“The new facility in Kingaroy is a substantial much-needed upgrade to the original hospital (built in 1939) and provides staff and patients with the highest quality health care experience close to home.”

He also denied the construction company completing the work had been chosen solely on cost.

“The building site is managed by the construction company, and no breaches have been issued to Darling Downs Health,” he said.

“Broad Construction Services were selected from a large open market tender process.

“The construction of a new hospital is a tightly managed process with the construction contractors selected through a rigorous process – this includes not only value for money for taxpayers, but also local jobs, a track record of delivering high-quality major projects, and other legislated criteria.”

The union also called for the government to take control of infrastructure projects.

“The government must accept that responsibility for delivery of capital works – in Kingaroy and elsewhere – belongs with people who have real-world experience in delivering major capital projects and bring direct oversight back within the relevant department,” Mr Ingham said.

“Outsourcing responsibility for major projects to inexperienced local boards is a recipe for failure.”

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the government was proud to be delivering the major project. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The Health Minister Yvette D’Ath was approached for comment and a series of questions including whether the government still had confidence in Darling Downs Health to deliver the major project.

In response to the South Burnett Times’ inquiry, the minister released a statement which did not directly address a number of the questions.

“The Palaszczuk Government is proud to be delivering the new Kingaroy Hospital and the economic boost its construction has created for the local community,” Ms D’Ath said.

“Rectification works following the flood damage are very nearly complete and these costs are being borne by the builder, who has assumed liability.

“The end result will be a terrific new facility delivering a range of new and improved services for patients in the region.”

The minister also said the scope of the original project had been “expanded” to cater for “growing demand for local health services”.