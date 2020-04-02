Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL DISTANCING: Kingaroy local Jesse Matchett taking his pet snakes for his daily walk. Photo: Kingaroy Police
SOCIAL DISTANCING: Kingaroy local Jesse Matchett taking his pet snakes for his daily walk. Photo: Kingaroy Police
Offbeat

SSSAFETY FIRST: Unique way to keep others 1.5m away

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
2nd Apr 2020 3:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KINGAROY police were out and about when they spotted a man with a unique way of making sure others stayed 1.5 metres away from him in line with social distancing rules: by walking with his pet snakes.

Acting officer in charge at the Kingaroy Police Station, Senior Sergeant Sean Relf, said it was the first time he'd seen anything quite like this in Kingaroy.

"During routine patrols recently Detective Jones from the Kingaroy Rural Crime Squad came across a local who was taking his beloved pets for a walk and showing a rather unique method of ensuring that he was maintaining his social distancing obligations," Sen-Sgt Relf said.

But one of Jesse Matchett's pet snakes escaped during his outing.

Thankfully with the help of Detective Jones the snake was located a short time later, safe and well.

According to the current social distancing guidelines, residents should be only leaving their homes for essential reasons or to exercise once a day.

However, they are still required to stay 1.5 metres away from people, unless they live with you in your home.

coronavirus kingaroy kingaroy police kingaroy police station
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News THERE’S never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        Police welcome new first-year recruits to beat

        premium_icon Police welcome new first-year recruits to beat

        News South Burnett stations welcome new recruits.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        TV Foxtel sport subscribers given free access to movies

        • 2nd Apr 2020 2:55 PM
        COVID-19 CRIMS: Thieves targeting properties during pandemic

        premium_icon COVID-19 CRIMS: Thieves targeting properties during pandemic

        Crime Criminals are using the COVID-19 pandemic to target properties