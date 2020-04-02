SSSAFETY FIRST: Unique way to keep others 1.5m away

KINGAROY police were out and about when they spotted a man with a unique way of making sure others stayed 1.5 metres away from him in line with social distancing rules: by walking with his pet snakes.

Acting officer in charge at the Kingaroy Police Station, Senior Sergeant Sean Relf, said it was the first time he'd seen anything quite like this in Kingaroy.

"During routine patrols recently Detective Jones from the Kingaroy Rural Crime Squad came across a local who was taking his beloved pets for a walk and showing a rather unique method of ensuring that he was maintaining his social distancing obligations," Sen-Sgt Relf said.

But one of Jesse Matchett's pet snakes escaped during his outing.

Thankfully with the help of Detective Jones the snake was located a short time later, safe and well.

According to the current social distancing guidelines, residents should be only leaving their homes for essential reasons or to exercise once a day.

However, they are still required to stay 1.5 metres away from people, unless they live with you in your home.