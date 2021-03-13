Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The prime Noosa Junction redevelopment site is earmarked for eco-friendly units.
The prime Noosa Junction redevelopment site is earmarked for eco-friendly units.
Property

Unit development deal comes with free electric scooters

Peter Gardiner
13th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Marketers of a four-unit redevelopment in﻿ Noosa Junction are offering complimentary electric scooters and vehicle charging points for each unit sold.

Camtegan Pty Ltd has applied to Noosa Council to redevelop a Bottlebrush Ave house site on the doorstep of the Noosa's hip retail strip.

Half priced flights are 'not good enough' for tourism rebound

Cooroy explosion: Mani in critical condition

An Australian Securities and Investment Commission company search showed Camtegan was headed by Stephen Francis Cole of Cotton Tree.

Mr Cole's planning report, now being assessed by council staff, said the complex would come with solar panels to power the units and a communal pool area.

The proposed eco-friendly unit complex proposed for Noosa Junction.
The proposed eco-friendly unit complex proposed for Noosa Junction.

The three-storey complex will be a mix of three-bedroom units and two-bedroom units which will be designed to comply with the council's sustainable building design code.

"The proposal will have an attractive landscape setting that will make a positive contribution to the streetscape of Bottlebrush Avenue," the planning report said.

"By increasing residential density in an existing urban area that is in close proximity to Noosa Junction, the proposal will contribute to an increasingly efficient land use pattern."

Privacy screens for the unit's front and rear decks are proposed to help ensure the "a high level of amenity" for residents and adjoining neighbours.

The report said the development was located in the high-density residential zone and would add to housing diversity in Noosa Heads and would help to address an identified need for smaller dwelling units within the shire.

 The site almost doubled in value when it sold last year for $1.08 million from it's previous 2009 sale price of $510,000.

noosa biosphere noosa development noosa real estate sunshine coast property guide
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld hospital locked down as doctor tests positive to COVID

        Premium Content Qld hospital locked down as doctor tests positive to COVID

        Health Health authorities are again scrambling to contain a possible outbreak of the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 after a doctor tested positive.

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        News A report has listed the Australian universities where graduates find it easy to get...

        Burnett council appeals to owners as dog attacks skyrocket

        Premium Content Burnett council appeals to owners as dog attacks skyrocket

        Council News “Traumatic”: Reported dog attacks are on the rise in Kingaroy, prompting the...

        BIG BOOST: Burnett community groups receive vital funding

        Premium Content BIG BOOST: Burnett community groups receive vital funding

        Community Valuable community groups in the South Burnett affected by drought and COVID-19...