Unit party sparks neighbourhood outrage

UNIT PARTY: The block of units where a 70 person party was broken up by Gayndah police on May 1. Picture: Sam Turner

A NEIGHBOURHOOD has been left outraged after a 70 person house party led to threats being made against police.

One Gayndah police officer was called to units on Barrow St around midnight May 1, to find 70 people breaking social distancing laws.

It was later revealed by police the unit had been broken into, with no host there to be charged with the infringement.

Concerned resident Veronica Andrews is fed up with the partygoers flouting the restrictions, after making several calls to Policelink that night.

“At around 10.30pm there was at least 30 people in staggered groups coming down from the caravan park,” Ms Andrews said.

“Then around midnight I saw the police car go round, and I saw there was just one officer to clear all those people.”

After the partygoers were told to leave the party, several congregated outside of Ms Andrews home, where she overhead them discuss their next movements.

“We’ll wait until [the officer] is gone then we’ll come back, or we’ll just go behind him and do him,” they said.

Ms Andrews said it took just over half an hour for the people to leave the units, but said this these parties had gone too far.

“He was so outnumbered, there should’ve been more police to help him,” she said.

Resident Fiona Ellis has been encountering these parties since March, claiming it’s the worst year they’ve had.

“We’ve called police a number of times over the past few weeks,” Mrs Ellis said.

“In a year we’d get maybe two big nights, but this year it’s been night after night.”

Mrs Ellis recalls coming home to a “wall of noise” one evening during Easter, to find up to 40 people having a party near her house.

Her husband Les Ellis said people are often partying along their street, which is adjacent to the Riverview caravan park.

“They often come from all over Gayndah to party around here, and they often stay until 3am,” Mr Ellis said.

“It takes them hours to quieten down.”

Nearly $200,000 in social distancing fines were issued across Queensland by police, with police raiding parties over the long weekend.