Several people were charged in Murgon Magistrates Court this week for traffic related offences. (Picture: File)
News

Unlicenced, uninsured and unregistered on multiple occasions

Tristan Evert
7th Aug 2020 1:30 PM
Nahum Glen Joel Chapman

ON AUGUST 4 Nahum Glen Joel Chapman pleaded guilty to two charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, two charges of driving an uninsured vehicle and two charges of driving without a licence.

The court heard on May 24 police intercepted Chapman riding a motorcycle in Murgon with no number plate.

A further search uncovered the bike was unregistered, uninsured and Mr Chapman was unlicenced.

On June 7 police once again intercepted Chapman riding the unregistered, uninsured motorcycle without a license.

For the May offence, Chapman was convicted and fined $200 for driving unlicensed, convicted for driving an unregistered vehicle and convicted and fined $250 for driving an uninsured vehicle.

For the June offence, Chapman was convicted and fined $450 for driving unlicenced, disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for one month and was fined $250 for driving an uninsured vehicle.

Jackson Darren Norman Cobbo

On August 4 Jackson Darren Norman Cobbo pleaded guilty to two charges of driving without a driver’s licence.

The court heard on May 2 and 12 June police intercepted a vehicle, finding Cobbo driving without a driver’s licence.

Cobbo was convicted and fined 350 for each offence and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months.

Sheryl Leigh Mortimer

On August 4 Sheryl Leigh Mortimer pleaded guilty to one charge of driving a vehicle without a driver’s licence.

The court heard on April 5 police intercepted a motorcycle on the Bruce Highway near Gladstone to issue a speeding fine.

When asked Mortimer said she didn’t hold a motorcycle licence.

Mortimer was convicted and fined $300.

South Burnett

