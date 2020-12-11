Unlicensed Nanango drunk driver slams ‘mate’s’ car into tree

Thomas Barratt-Coates was fined $750 for driving under the influence. Photo/Social Media

A NANANGO man has walked from court with a $750 fine after getting behind the wheel of his friends car under the influence of drugs and more than two times over the general alcohol limit without a licence, before crashing into a tree.

Tom Barratt-Coates pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor at Nanango Magistrates Court.

The court heard on September 1, Barratt-Coates drove a vehicle on a property off the Burnett Highway with cannabis in his system and a blood alcohol reading of 0.125.

He subsequently crashed the vehicle into a tree.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said police spoke with Barratt-Coates at the Nanango Hospital.

“Police spoke with the defendant at the Nanango Hospital in relation to a traffic accident. Police spoke to the defendant who was injured who denied driving the vehicle that evening,” Sergeant Manns said.

“Through information that was received from several of his friend’s that he had crashed an unregistered Hyundai hatchback at an address on the Burnett Highway.

“Police later attended that property and observed the vehicle against a tree, the occupant of the property identified the defendant as being the driver at the time of the crash.”

Barratt-Coates represented himself in court stating he drunk drove and didn’t see the tree and that he has never held a driver’s licence.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the early guilty plea and lack of history.

Barratt-Coates was fined $750 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for six months.

No convictions were recorded.