Unopposed councillor proud to cement future at council

LATER this month South Burnett residents will take to the polls to have their say on who they want to sit on the next council.

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with Division 2 councillor Gavin ‘Spud’ Jones after he was unopposed for his seat on council.

1. Why do you want to be a SBRC councillor?

I’m a divisional councillor, but I take on a whole of region approach in decision making.

I also work closely with my community and help with fund raising so that community groups don’t keep on expecting that council has to foot the bill for everything.

I’ve been in council for 4 years and have helped to raise close to $100,000 for the Blackbutt and Maidenwell communities.

2. If elected, what are your top three priorities?

1. I will work with my Division to represent them, but work my fellow councillors, the chief executive officer and staff with the aim of producing results that benefit the whole of the South Burnett.

All councillors are required to take a whole of region approach in their decisions.

2. Ensure that the road maintenance program that’s been started is continued until we get the gravel roads into a much better state of repair.

I’ve been the Roads Portfolio holder and would like to continue in this role as I have a very good understanding of roads throughout the region.

3. Ensure that all rate payers understand the impact on rates when the Valuer General’s Department alter the unimproved value of property.

While council sets the rates this is directly impacted by the property valuation.

This can leads to disharmony in the community because some ratepayers receive a higher rate increase as a result and others pay a lesser amount in rates.

3. If you received a $1 million grant to use for the region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I would use it for a project that benefits the whole of the South Burnett Region, projects that assist in the liability across region such as parks, sun sails and building improvements. Council funds are used to support essential infrastructure such as roads – this grant money can be used for things we would like not what we need.