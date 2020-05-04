'Unprecedented': Big news for our borders

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join the Australian National Cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss opening borders with Australia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join the Australian National Cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss opening borders with Australia.

Australia and New Zealand will engage in "unprecedented" discussions tomorrow with the aim of creating a "bubble" that would allow international travel.

A Trans-Tasman travel "bubble" could be established between Australia and New Zealand, according to NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The idea to establish an exclusive travel zone that would open borders between the two countries was floated last week but has since escalated to a leadership level.

Ms Ardern will join Mr Morrison and state leaders at the national cabinet meeting on Tuesday where the idea will be on the agenda.

"One key aspect of the plan to get New Zealand moving is work on the trans-Tasman bubble," Ms Ardern said.

"Both our countries' strong record on fighting the virus has placed us in the enviable position of being able to plan the next stage in our economic rebuild and include trans- Tasman travel and engagement in our strategy," she said.

It comes as Victoria reports a disturbing increase of 22 cases, nearly all of them connected to an outbreak at an abattoir.

Australia has now recorded more than 6800 cases of COVID-19, with 3036 in New South Wales, 1406 in Victoria, 1038 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 223 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 29 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 96 after a male resident at Anglicare Newmarch House in Sydney's west died from the virus.